Ternoa Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week (CAPS)

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Ternoa has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and $735,236.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternoa coin can now be bought for about $0.0831 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ternoa has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00055905 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00129362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00162389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,505.24 or 1.00040812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.14 or 0.01008659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,410.15 or 0.06891274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,251,250 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Buying and Selling Ternoa

