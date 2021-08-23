TerraUSD (UST) 24-Hour Volume Hits $67.73 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.30 billion and $67.73 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005875 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 298.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000132 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,293,649,453 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.