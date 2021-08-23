Tesla (TSLA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $180.00 to $300.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/12/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $660.00 to $725.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $700.00.

8/3/2021 – Tesla had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $1,200.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $750.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $209.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $718.00 to $745.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $657.62 price target on the stock, down previously from $736.00.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $647.84 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $590.00 to $660.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $812.00 to $768.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $820.00 to $825.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $875.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $860.00.

7/16/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $750.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $900.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Tesla had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $812.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Tesla had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $730.00 to $660.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $680.26 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.88 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at $25,650,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

