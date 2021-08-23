Tesla’s (TSLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$900.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $585.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $26.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $706.30. 20,088,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,400,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.66. The firm has a market cap of $699.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

