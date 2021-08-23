Tether 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $78.51 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $64.84 billion and $78.51 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 66,468,847,060 coins and its circulating supply is 64,826,834,131 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

