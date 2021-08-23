Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $25,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.85. 3,456,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.