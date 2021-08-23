Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income reduced its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.52% of Textainer Group worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. 4,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,246. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGH. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

