The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,890 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,642,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,820,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $68,109,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,795,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,389 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.21.

Shares of BK stock opened at $53.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

