The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $113.30 on Monday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,148,442 shares of company stock worth $190,415,254. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

