The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,367 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $9,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $246,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 38.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 30,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded up $7.05 on Monday, reaching $219.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,709,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

