The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $641,920.00. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Insiders have sold 433,436 shares of company stock worth $31,598,713 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.