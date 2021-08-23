The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Children’s Place in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.08. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.09.

PLCE stock opened at $99.61 on Monday. The Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

