The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $522,684.54 and $6,481.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00160248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,080.79 or 0.99941948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.74 or 0.01009455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.51 or 0.06824596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

