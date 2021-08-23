The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DDRLF has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

DDRLF stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

