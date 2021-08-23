The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $55,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $3,789,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 651,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,234 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $1,288,109.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $339.46. 24,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,063. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.56 and a twelve month high of $336.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

