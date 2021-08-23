The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EL. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.64.

Shares of EL opened at $330.18 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $200.56 and a 52 week high of $336.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.12.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

