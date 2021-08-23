The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $365.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

EL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL traded up $7.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,063. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $200.56 and a 1-year high of $336.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 2,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.23, for a total transaction of $828,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after buying an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after buying an additional 60,804 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,974,000 after acquiring an additional 210,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.