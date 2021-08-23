The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.40 or 0.00481454 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001089 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.