The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. The Graph has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and $253.18 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 18.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00057897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00015590 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.30 or 0.00828740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00103090 BTC.

About The Graph

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

