The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:THG opened at $141.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.71.

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $756,518.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,162.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,247 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,085. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

