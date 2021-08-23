The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,814 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $439,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HIG. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.61. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

