The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Reduced by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70,139 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of The Home Depot worth $170,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in The Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 99,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD remained flat at $$329.24 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 85,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,835. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $350.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

