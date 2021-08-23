The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.75. The company had a trading volume of 102,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $349.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

