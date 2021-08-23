The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 89,909 shares.The stock last traded at $22.54 and had previously closed at $22.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 50.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IFN)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

