The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

