The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,689 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of The Kraft Heinz worth $51,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.