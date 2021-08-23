The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 372.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 441.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOS opened at $30.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $38.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

