The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of The New York Times worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times in the second quarter worth $37,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 19.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 7.3% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 346,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

