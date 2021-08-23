The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,942,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,685 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of The Procter & Gamble worth $531,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,171 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 26.9% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $144.35. 4,513,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,695. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.66. The stock has a market cap of $353.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,024 shares of company stock worth $77,692,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

