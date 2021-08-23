The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total transaction of $1,371,227.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,426 shares of company stock worth $9,717,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

PGR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.51. 71,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,629. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.