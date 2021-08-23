The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 84,003 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 791,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,552,000 after purchasing an additional 522,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $2,380,074.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.96.

NYSE SHW opened at $307.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.22. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $308.82.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

