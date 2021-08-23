The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 18,481.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.15.

SO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,797,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,092. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.32. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

