Theta Fuel Hits One Day Trading Volume of $117.15 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.92 billion and $117.15 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00092733 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.26 or 0.00302015 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00051622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016994 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.59 or 0.02633146 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

