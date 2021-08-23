Thomas D. Eckert Purchases 10,000 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Stock

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PK stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $18.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,071,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PK. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.