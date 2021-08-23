Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.06 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

THO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of THO opened at $113.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 153.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

