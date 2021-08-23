Thore Cash Achieves Market Cap of $69,123.58 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 4% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $69,123.58 and approximately $165,165.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00374900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.