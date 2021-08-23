ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.63.

TDUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.37. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $3,501,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $3,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $44,157,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $3,266,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

