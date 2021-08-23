ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 12,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 576,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

Get ThredUp alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $24,844,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 928.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after buying an additional 613,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.