ThreeFold (TFT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,692.00

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $4,692.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0470 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00130872 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00094195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00161967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,407.09 or 1.00295076 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.