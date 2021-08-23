Throne Price Up 2.5% This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $639,983.51 and approximately $10,812.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Throne coin can now be purchased for about $2.35 or 0.00004733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00056594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00160817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,642.55 or 1.00081119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.41 or 0.01008842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.15 or 0.06893134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars.

