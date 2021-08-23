Tidex Token (TDX) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 83% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $79.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tidex Token has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tidex Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00160248 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,080.79 or 0.99941948 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.74 or 0.01009455 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.51 or 0.06824596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tidex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.