TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Trading Down 1.5%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s share price was down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.05. Approximately 1,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 420,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

TIMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in TIM by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TIM by 707.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,726,000 after buying an additional 1,195,885 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TIM by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97,914 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of TIM by 15.0% during the second quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 606,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,164,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

