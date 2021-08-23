Titan Coin Trading Up 1,238.4% Over Last Week (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 336.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 1,238.4% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $29.62 million and $1,082.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005893 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007243 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.