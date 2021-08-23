TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $7.54 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.54 or 0.00015366 BTC on exchanges. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $402.82 million and $16.17 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00051199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.58 or 0.00824184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00101819 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.