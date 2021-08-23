TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. TokenPay has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $150,504.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0825 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,488.58 or 1.00086041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001020 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00009890 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009417 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

