Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Down 2.7%

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.89 and last traded at $57.94. 3,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,540,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.52.

A number of research firms have commented on TOL. lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.