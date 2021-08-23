Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.70

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 3203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

