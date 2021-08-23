Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Shares Up 1.1%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) shares shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.10. 10,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 39,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.17.

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBEGF)

Touchstone Exploration, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Its properties include WD-8, WD-4, Coora, Barrackpore, Fyzabad, Icacos, Palo Seco, San Fancique, New Dome, and Saouth Palo Seco. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

