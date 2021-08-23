Tower token (TOWER) One Day Volume Tops $407,149.00

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00015628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.96 or 0.00827709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00103256 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token (TOWER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

