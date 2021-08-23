TPG Telecom Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:TPG)

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37.
TPG Telecom Company Profile
